Military recruitment bouncing back after record-low enlistment in Fiscal Year 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. Military recruitment is starting to bounce back after several branches fell short of recruitment goals in Fiscal Year 2023.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) said FY23 was the "toughest recruitment year for the Military Services since the inception of the All-volunteer Force." The U.S. Army fell short of its goal of 65,500 recruits, ending FY23 at 77% of its recruiting goal with 50,181 accessions. The U.S. Navy also missed its mark of 37,700 recruits, instead hitting 80% of its goal with 30,236 people. The U.S. Air Force fell short by more than 2,800 recruits in FY23 and hit 89% of its goal of 26,977 accessions.

The U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Space Force were outliers in FY23 and both exceeded recruitment goals.

Fiscal Year 2024, which ended on Sept. 30, shows a more positive picture as all five branches hit their recruitment goals. The U.S. Army hit its quota after lowering the recruitment goal by 10,000 people.

"The military's not for everybody. It really isn't, but I think it's definitely an avenue, an option," said Retired Sergeant First Class Mark Smith. He worked as an Army recruiter from 2001-2014 and understands the challenges of getting young people to sign up to serve.

"Recruiting has never been easy," he said. "I think the biggest thing is just kind of planting that seed. They may not enlist today, but they're going to remember you a year or two down the road when they get into college and decide college is not for them."

Over the years, the U.S. Armed Forces has dropped some enlistment requirements with the hopes of increasing recruitment. This year the U.S. Navy did away with its requirement of a high school diploma or GED. Instead, Navy recruits will have to pass a qualification test. Another 2022 pilot program helps prospective service members who have certain medical conditions, like ADHD and asthma, enlist more easily.

"When I was in recruiting, if you had a GED, you couldn't enlist. You know, if you had certain tattoos you couldn't enlist," said Smith.

Army veteran Paul DeCecco, Director of Military and Veteran Programs at Pikes Peak State College, said the outlook on joining the military is a lot different than when he joined.

“I have a 25-year-old son who for his entire life has seen his country at war," he said. “Maybe they don’t understand the other opportunities other than 'Oh my gosh. I’m just going to go off to war if I join the military.'"

Data from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command shows that 50% of youth admit they know little to nothing about military service. DeCecco said more youth should know about the different opportunities available through the military.

"Education, real-world experience, and working with amazing people. There's probably not another organization anywhere where you can find that set of experiences and opportunities for younger people to be able to join the military today," said DeCecco.

