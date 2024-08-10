Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 423 Honors Combat-Wounded Veterans

FOUNTAIN — The local chapter of The Military Order of the Purple Heart (M.O.P.H) honored combat-wounded Veterans in recognition of National Purple Heart Day.

The first Purple Heart was awarded in the 1700s. It's a military decoration given to veterans wounded or killed in combat.

I spoke with Payton Campbell, who served in the Army for 9 years. He is joining Chapter 423 today.

Campbell was wounded in combat in Afghanistan. He tells me this event reminds him of the sacrifice he made in service to our country.

"It's such an honor to be a part of the group of people that get to say that they are some of the select few that have this. But it's also a sober reminder of the events that took place to get that award," he said.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade spoke to me with passion about the importance of honoring the sacrifices of our Veterans.

"It is not just serving; they have paid the ultimate price. Freedom comes with a cost. And when we say those phrases, it means a lot of different things, but today it has a very physical impact," he said.

Local Chapter 423 has a history of helping Southern Colorado's veterans and their families. They tell me they are encouraging more veterans to join their chapter. Now, the M.O.P.H Chapter 423 is the largest in Colorado, with more than three hundred members.

