Military dog retires after eight and a half years with the U.S. Space Force

PETERSON SFB — On Tuesday, April 1, K9 Ember will retire from the Space Force after eight and a half years of service.

Peterson Space Force Base (SFB) will be hosting her retirement ceremony to honor the years that she dedicated to the military working dog program.

According to Peterson SFB, Ember is a Specialized Search Dog (SSD) whose specialty is off-leash Counter-IED and tracking.

Throughout her years, Ember has completed "several United States Secret Service taskings providing explosive detection support" for the President, Vice President, and First Lady.

Peterson SFB says she's been a loyal partner and a valuable asset to the team.

During her retirement ceremony, she'll receive gifts and certificates to commemorate her service.





