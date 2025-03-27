Military dog retires after eight and a half years with the U.S. Space Force

PETERSON SFB — On Tuesday, April 1, K9 Ember will retire from the Space Force after eight and a half years of service.
Peterson Space Force Base (SFB) will be hosting her retirement ceremony to honor the years that she dedicated to the military working dog program.
According to Peterson SFB, Ember is a Specialized Search Dog (SSD) whose specialty is off-leash Counter-IED and tracking.
Throughout her years, Ember has completed "several United States Secret Service taskings providing explosive detection support" for the President, Vice President, and First Lady.
Peterson SFB says she's been a loyal partner and a valuable asset to the team.
During her retirement ceremony, she'll receive gifts and certificates to commemorate her service.
Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break
Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs!
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.