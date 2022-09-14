Military appreciation week starts at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week is the start of Military Appreciation week at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Active duty and veteran military members receive 50% off base daytime admission for their entire household now through Sunday, September 18th. Pre-entry e-tickets can be purchased in advance here.

Spouses and dependents with deployed or absent services members are also entitled to this discount with a spouse's valid military ID.

Pre-purchased tickets can be validated at the front gate with a valid military ID at the admissions booth. Accepted IDs include; valid military/retired military ID, copy of DD214 form, state driver's license with a veteran indicator or military identifier, ID issued by the VA, VFW, or American Legion IDs.

Military Appreciation Week details are below:

Monday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Advance e-tickets are required for active duty, veteran, or retired military and their immediate family in the same household 50% off base zoo admission.

