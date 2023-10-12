'Mile High Monster' Kerry Green passes away

DENVER — Denver Broncos superfan Kerry Green, who turned his love for the team into the "Mile High Monster," has passed away.

If you've been to a Broncos home game in the past 16 years, you most likely spotted Green in his orange pom pom outfit, complete with orange face paint and sunglasses. His son later joined the cause, and the two became the Mile High Monsters.

Green passed a few hours before Sunday's kickoff against the New York Jets, according to a Facebook post by the Mile High Monsters.

Green was a second-generation season ticket holder. The family has had season tickets since 1965, according to the Mile High Monsters.

"He was a caring neighbor and friend, amazing father to us, a fantastic grandfather to 2 young Broncos superfans, and a loving husband," said the Mile High Monsters.

The Broncos said in a post Wednesday it was saddened by Green's passing.

"You'll forever be in the hearts of #BroncosCountry," the team said.

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Kerry Green, a long-time season ticket member most famously known as the iconic Mile High Monster.



You'll forever be in the hearts of #BroncosCountry! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bSzhrRgti5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 12, 2023

The family is planning to remember Green at an upcoming Broncos tailgate.