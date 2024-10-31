Middle school students can test their knowledge in the 2025 National Civics Bee

EL PASO COUNTY — The Eastern Plains Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced the launch of the 2025 National Civics Bee.

The Civics Bee will stop taking applications on February 4, 2025, and the finalists will be announced on February 14, 2025. The National Civics Bee will take place in Spring 2025.

Middle school students in 6th through 8th grade who are interested in competing will showcase their civics knowledge, as well as engage in their community to build trust in others and institutions.

Eastern Plains Chamber of Commerce President Michael Lordino voiced his enthusiasm for the upcoming competition and how it will benefit students in the long run.

"Through this competition, we’re fostering a generation of young leaders who are informed, engaged, and motivated to make meaningful contributions to their communities. We look forward to seeing these talented students challenge themselves, explore critical civic issues, and gain the knowledge and skills that will prepare them to be active, responsible citizens."



Students from public, private, charter, and home schools are welcome to submit their first-round civics essay competition. After a panel of judges reviews the essays, the top 20 entries will be chosen to go to round two of their local competition.

Round two will be an in-person, live event that will include two rounds of civics questions followed by a Q&A on civics knowledge.

Winners from each local competition will have the opportunity to compete in the state competition, where the first-place winner will receive a trip to Washington D.C.

In the Fall of 2025, state finalists will "compete for prizes worth at least $50,000."

“Fostering a deep understanding of civics and government among our young students is critical to the vibrancy of democracy and civic life in America."

From Hilary Crow, VP of Civics at the U.S. Chamber Foundation,

