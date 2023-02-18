Microchip technologies planning to add 400 more jobs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Microchip, a tech company in Colorado Springs is adding hundreds of jobs as it plans to expand its production capabilities in the City.

Friday, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce announced "Microchip Technology Incorporated" will be bringing another 400 jobs to the Springs.

The company produces technology semiconductors and microprocessors found in everything from cell phones to equipment found in space technology. They plan to invest $9 million to ramp up production at their Colorado Springs facility over the next several years. The company says Colorado Springs is an attractive location to expand as many of the people employed by them have expressed desires to live in a place like this.

The $880 million investment will see expansions and upgrades for the 50-acre, 580,000-square-foot Colorado Springs campus for increased Silicon Carbide (SiC) manufacturing for use in automotive/E-Mobility, grid infrastructure, green energy, and aerospace and defense applications.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, the City of Colorado Springs, and El Paso County approved an incentive deal with Microchip valued at $47 million dollars to help influence the expansion in the city according to a press release from the company.

"When people land at Microchip or end up getting a job at Microchip, they make it their career to stay there, which is unheard of in the technology industry, right? And it purely comes down to the way we help and support our employees," said Rich Simoncic Senior Vice President of Microchip.

Microchip says the push to make Colorado Springs a hub for tech manufacturing and development, along with funding from the CHIP Act, is helping them entice workers to come to Colorado Springs.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.