Michael Hancock reflects on 12 years as Denver mayor in farewell address

DENVER — After 12 years in office, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is looking forward to a new chapter. He reflected on his three terms as the head of the city during his farewell address Wednesday evening.

Raised in Denver and a Manual High School alumnus, Hancock said becoming mayor was a childhood dream come true. He entered office in 2011 when unemployment was 9% and guided the city through the recovery out of the Great Recession.

“We fought through it and emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing economies, with strong reserves and a AAA bond rating,” Hancock said.

He also touted his administration's accomplishments, such as raising the minimum wage, improvements in infrastructure and paving miles of bike lanes.

“The pieces are in place for Denver to seize its future. They include $1 billion in infrastructure investments to make improvements throughout the city and drive our economy forward for years to come,” Hancock said.

The 45th mayor acknowledged the current challenges and political struggles. He encouraged residents to be active participants in our democracy.

“When attacks on basic fairness, on justice, freedoms for women, our LGBTQ neighbors and others are used as blunt force objects and our differences are weaponized to pin us against each other, the very foundation of our country's great experiment and democracy are under threat,” Hancock said.

The outgoing mayor he has full confidence in Denver’s next mayor, Mike Johnston.

Johnston's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.