Mesa Drive-in Theater reopens for the summer

PUEBLO — As Colorado continues to rebound, a popular spot in Pueblo County is reopening on Friday, May 28 just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The Mesa Drive-In closed last year because of the impacts of COVID-19.

Now, with restrictions easing up, the owners are set to open the gates again. First, though, they have to do some maintenance and get some movies.

"We understand as much as anybody how crummy it was having this place closed, but there is a lot of excitement a lot of people calling daily of how happy they are it's up and running, and no more than us," Chuck James, Mesa Drive-In co-owner said.

Friday night's showings will be "Quiet Place 2" with "World War Z" and "Cruella" with "Raya the Last Dragon." The Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and at 7:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Show times will be at dusk. Only cash will be accepted to buy tickets.

Admission Prices:



Adults $11.00

Seniors 62+ $9.00

Kids under 12 free

4 free kids per adult

According to UncoverColorado.com there are eight drive-in movie theaters currently operating in the state.



Credit: Uncover Colorado

Drive-in movie theaters made a comeback when the pandemic hit, and indoor movie theaters had to close.

Many businesses in southern Colorado, such as the Broadmoor World Arena, turned their venues into drive-in movie theaters last summer.

Pop-up drive-in movie theaters also happened across the country. Las summer Walmart transformed 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters and had screenings in Pueblo ad Pueblo West.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter