Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo County set to reopen

The Mesas Drive-In in Pueblo County is set to reopen.
Posted at 7:28 PM, May 18, 2021
PUEBLO COUNTY — As Colorado continues to rebound, a popular spot in Pueblo County is set to reopen.

The Mesa Drive-In closed last year because of the impacts of COVID-19.

Now, with restrictions easing up, the owners are set to open the gates again. First though, they have to do some maintenance and get some movies.

"We understand as much as anybody how crummy it was having this place closed, but there is a lot of excitement a lot of people calling daily of how happy they are it's up and running, and no more than us," Chuck James, Mesa Drive-In co-owner said.

The owners are hoping to have the drive-in open by Memorial Day weekend.

