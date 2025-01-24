Watch Now
Mesa Avenue is closed for wastewater line repairs until Monday says Colorado Springs Utilities

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities says that Mesa Avenue will be closed until Monday after a waterline break.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Heads up for those who frequently travel along Mesa Avenue on the Southwest side of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Utilities says a wastewater line break has caused emergency repairs to be needed along Mesa Avenue between Lake Circle and Cresta Road.

The closure is expected to last until Monday morning. Seek alternate routes should you need them.

