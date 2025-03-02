Meraki Springs opens its new location in Old Colorado City, featuring local artists

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local business that promotes artists and craft makers in Colorado Springs opened its new retail location!

Meraki Springs held the grand opening of its new location on Saturday evening.

The location will feature jewelry, artwork, and other items from small businesses and artists.

Owner Megan Morris says that this new retail front helps the community by giving people the chance to support small businesses.

She says "Everything in here is handmade. My requirements to be in the shop is that it has to be handmade, and it has to be small business. Cause I like to support a lot of local artists."

Meraki Springs also has another location in Old Colorado City that offers classes for arts and crafts.

This new hub is on Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City.





Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range In the latest Colorado collared wolf activity map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the state’s gray wolves have greatly expanded their footprint compared to a month ago. Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.