Mental health resources for those affected by Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — After the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting, it's important to note that anyone can experience signs of trauma. There is no shame in seeking out help, and we have some free resources available for you.

Researchers at the Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience say that they've studied other mass shootings and find that they can lead to "communal trauma".

"Whether you were there or on scene or just somebody in our community, checking in and seeing how you, yourself is doing, what kind of space or healing do you need for yourself. And then starting to reach out to your connections, whether that be your friends, your family, your chosen family, your peers, whoever is in your chosen network," says Nicole Weis, director of community training and empowerment at the Lyda Hill Institute.

For a list of local therapists offering free and reduced services, you can visit this website.

The Lyda Hill Institute has two programs, GRIT and BRIGHT, that can offer some non-traditional therapy options.

Colorado Crisis Services [coloradocrisisservices.org] offers support with any mental health, substance use or emotional concern. Call 844- 493-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 38255 to reach trained professionals who provide free, immediate support.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline [988lifeline.org] (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. Youth can request a counselor who specifically focuses on the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults via call, text, and chat.

Inside Out Youth Services [insideoutys.org] builds access, equity, and power with LGBTQIA2+ young people, through leadership, advocacy, community-building, education, and peer support.

The Trevor Project [thetrevorproject.org] is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. Connect to a crisis counselor 24/7, 365 days a year, from anywhere in the U.S. It is 100% confidential, and 100% free.

____

Donate to help the Club Q shooting victims. This campaign is a KOAA initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support those in the Colorado Springs area in partnership with Colorado Healing Fund and are tax deductible.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.