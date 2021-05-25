Mental health resources are lacking in Colorado, especially for children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children’s Hospital Colorado leaders will formally declare a pediatric mental health "State of Emergency" on Tuesday, during a virtual roundtable event.

One topic that will be discussed is the lack of resources available at hospitals and facilities. Colorado is among the worst states in the country (#48) in addressing pediatric mental health.

Demand for pediatric mental health services is skyrocketing in every corner of our state. Consistently in 2021, half the kids in pediatric emergency department waiting rooms were experiencing a mental health crisis.

This issue is widespread, and even affects the facilities that treat kids in crisis.

According to our sister station in Denver, more than 40 youth residential centers have shut down in Colorado since 2007, and the 52 that remain are concerned that years of underfunding and new, costly federal regulations will make it even harder to operate.

Healthcare, education and county government experts will share what they’re seeing, and why Colorado must recognize and treat this crisis with the level of alarm and support it warrants.

Other topics include:

What factors are driving our pediatric mental health crisis

How mental health issues are overwhelming school districts and hindering their ability to educate our kids

How county governments across the state have reached their breaking points due to an explosion in demand for pediatric mental health resources

The inability of healthcare facilities to handle the number of pediatric mental health cases in our state (lack of facilities, beds, providers, community resources, and funding)

What potential solutions exist, including funding from the American Rescue Plan Act

If you are a parent and need help finding resources for your child, click here.

The roundtable discussion is virtual. The discussion will begin at 10 A.M. News5 will carry the event on our KOAA News5 streaming platform for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Please join us.