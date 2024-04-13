Men's Resource Fair connects local men to mental health services

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to data from the Colorado Health Foundation, Colorado men are three times more likely to die from suicide than Colorado women.

This statistic is what prompted the Department of Human Services to put together the Men's Resource Fair.

The point of this event was to put local men in touch with the resources available to them.

Today's free event offered attendees a chance to connect with representatives from all kinds of helpful organizations.

Resources focused on securing housing, finding a place in the workforce and even legal and mental health-related help were all a feature of the fair.

Event organizer Jesse Vasquez, said, "We're trying to connect our participants with resources in the community because El Paso County Department of Human Services can't do it. Also, we have a lot of great resources."

Access to these resources can also be found on the Colorado Department of Human Services website.

