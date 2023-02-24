Memorial service for Graffit, Jefferson County K-9 killed in the line of duty, to take place Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The memorial service for a Jefferson County K-9 killed in the line of duty last week is happening Monday.

K-9 Graffit was shot and killed while tracking down a suspect who allegedly eluded authorities before ramming into their patrol cars in the early hours of Feb. 13.

The suspect – 29-year-old Eduardo Armando Romero – told detectives after he was taken into custody he did not point his handgun at the K-9 and heard the gun fire a round but assumed he shot the ground, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Graffit was declared dead at the scene that day.

To honor his memory and sacrifice, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it would hold a memorial service for the K-9 on Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Church in Genesee.

The memorial service is not open to the public, but there will be a livestream available for anyone interested in watching. The livestream, which will become active just before the service begins, can be found here.

Graffit’s ashes will be escorted on I-70 west by a small motorcade, but there is no other procession planned, officials said in a news release Thursday. The motorcade will arrive at the church at approximately 9 a.m. and there will be a K-9 cordon outside the church to welcome Graffit.

