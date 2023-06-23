Memorial Park security upgrades in progress

COLORADO SPRINGS — New security barriers set to come to Memorial Park by the end of June are hoping to curb vandalism and crime that has been rampant at the park, according to nearby residents.

"Just feeling totally unsafe with me walking alone", said neighbor Angela Gale. She used to have a favorite ritual, walking through memorial park every day. "Every day every morning, I would walk with my with summer my dog at least 1 to 3 miles"

Now, 19 security gates, 181 lighting fixtures, and 10 surveillance cameras are set to come to Memorial Park by the end of June.

The City of Colorado Springs received a grant of over 1.7 million dollars to complete these security updates.

Rusy Lucero feels good about the progress coming to the park he visits daily.

"It'd make me feel a whole lot better you know we talked earlier about it. It's just we need safety and we need people you know to be comfortable walking and whatever they do here the kids are swimming," said Lucero.

Gale is happy about something being done in the park, but still wishes for more.

"I'll believe it when I see all of it," she said. "If they had more security here on the grounds, like just security to walk and if anything did go wrong there was somebody close by".

