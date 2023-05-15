Memorial Hospital wants to hear your voice in its next big decision, here's why

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The trauma research program at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central wants your input over a big decision.

The hospital is asking for your input on whether or not to participate in the second-largest trauma research trial in the world.

The trauma research program is looking to participate in a clinical study surrounding the FDA Approved drug Kcentra or (4-factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrate). Kcentra is used to reverse the effects of drugs that "thin" blood for patients experiencing bleeding and/or requiring surgery.

Kcentra would be used in life-saving efforts to potentially help someone that was bleeding out from the result of a traumatic injury.

The hospital is seeking the community's feedback on participating in the Trauma and Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (TAP) Trial due to the nature that many of the participants that would participate in this trial would not be able to consent at the time of their admittance to the hospital, due to the traumatic and unexpected nature of their injuries.

If consent is not feasible but the patient fits all the proper criteria then they will be automatically enrolled into the study without their individual consent.

In a press release, the hospital said that if the overwhelming amount of feedback from the community is positive, and an independent review board approves the study then Memorial Hospital Central will participate in the study. People who do not want to participate in this study can request a bracelet from the hospital indicating they do not consent.

“The standard treatment of injured patients who are bleeding involves the transfusion of different types of blood products, as well as the use of medications to help the blood clot better, along with surgery to stop the bleeding. But even with these treatments, up to 30% of patients suffering from a serious traumatic injury die,” said Dr. Thomas Schroeppel, a trauma surgeon at Memorial Hospital Central. “Finding a way to improve that survival rate is our highest priority here at Memorial Hospital Central.”

According to the hospital, the TAP trial is being conducted in 120 trauma centers in several countries and is to include 8,000 patients worldwide. The trial will begin in the late summer of 2023 and will wrap up in 2026.

You can voice your opinion and fill out the anonymous survey here.

If you want to learn more about the TAP trial from UCHealth Officials you can sign up for one of their community forums here.

You can also direct questions to UCHealth Memorial Hospital's Trauma Research program at: TraumaResearchSouth@uchealth.org.

