Memorial held one year out for El Paso County deputy who died due to COVID

EL PASO COUNTY — Thursday, community members and law enforcement officials gathered outside the El Paso County Jail for a memorial honoring Deputy Jeff Hopkins, who died one year ago after contracting COVID-19.

Hopkins was 41-years-old. He came into direct contact with the coronavirus while working inside the jail and thus his passing was determined to be a line of duty death.

"The outpouring of love and support has meant more than you could know. We will never forget Jeff Hopkins. We will never forget the sacrifice he made. He now joins five other members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office that gave their lives in the line of duty for this community," Sheriff Bill Elder said.

Hopkins protected and served El Paso County for 20 years. He is survived by his wife and parents.

