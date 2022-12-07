Memorial for Daniel Aston, a Club Q victim will be held today

COLORADO SPRINGS — A memorial service for Daniel Aston, one of the Club Q victims who passed away in the deadly shooting, will be held this morning.

Daniel was a bar supervisor, a friend, and an entertainer at Club Q.

We had the chance to speak with Daniel’s mother a few weeks ago, who says her transgender son brought much joy to this world.

Daniel was just 28 years old, and his mother tells us he was loved by many people.

His mother, Sabrina Aston, says he moved to Colorado Springs a couple of years ago and began working as a bartender and entertainer.

"I can't remember when he started at Club Q, but that was the first job he had, and he loved it," said Sabrina.

During one of the darkest times for Colorado Springs' LGBTQ community, Aston has repeatedly been remembered as a light.

"He lit up a room. It's an old expression, but he really did, always smiling, always happy and silly. Everybody liked seeing him because he brought up the room," said Sabrina.

Allie Porter is a photographer in the LGBTQ community and has spent many nights working at Club Q, where she became friends with Aston.

"He was who we all wanted to coddle and love and snuggle," said Porter.

Aston's mother called his death "a nightmare that you can't wake up from."

The memorial services will be held today at 10 a. m. At the Shove Chapel at Colorado College at 1010 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

The Aston family has made the memorial service open to the public for anyone who wants to come and pay their respects to Daniel.

