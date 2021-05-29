Memorial Day March raises money to feed local veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — 800 people are gathering today to participate in the Colorado Veterans Project Memorial Day Run.

The Memorial March is going to help feed veterans in need. But it’s also about honoring veterans, remembering the fallen, and appreciating those who have made the greatest sacrifice for all of us. Today’s march is split into a number of runs. Those running can participate in the 5K, 10K, 30K, and virtual runs. The Colorado Veterans Project is thrilled to be back this year after not having an in-person run due to the pandemic.

“It makes me feel good actually, it makes me feel like I’m part of a bigger thing. And just to be out here, participate in this makes me feel a lot better," said "Victor Rodritez, U.S. Army.

This run began in Denver in 2015 and has grown exponentially which is why they wanted to have it here in the Springs this year. Over the years, this march has raised over 96,000 pounds of food for veterans and over 250,00 dollars to deserving veteran non-profits.

The Colorado Veterans Project also granted two checks today to local non-profits. An 8,000-dollar check was donated to Care and Share Food Bank to feed veterans and a 10,000 dollar check was gifted to the Special Forces Foundation.

“Having that connection with the civilian population and the people that we swore to protect is a big deal for us, so to be able to reconnect with that and kind of share with them who we are and share some of our stories is huge," said Ignacio Garza, the Executive Director and Founder of the Special Forces Foundation.

Those who wish to donate to any of these foundations can do so by clicking on the links to each non-profit's page. Always watching out for you, Colorado Springs, Caroline Peters, News5.

