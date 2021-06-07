Members of Woodland Park PD interviewed as part of CBI criminal investigation

WOODLAND PARK — Monday, the City of Woodland Park issued a statement regarding a criminal investigation being conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

The statement said the CBI and TCSO are conducting a criminal investigation and "although the investigators did not reveal the breadth of the inquiry, they requested to interview some executive-level members of the Woodland Park Police Department."

The statement went on to say that the members of the police department are cooperating and although no charges have been filed at this time, commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds.

The city said this is situation is "very preliminary" and they do not, at this time, have any details on what any allegations may be.