Members of Falcon's VFW Post hand out buddy poppies in honor of Veterans Day

FALCON — In honor of Veterans Day, members of Falcon's VFW Post were at the Safeway on McLaughlin Road handing out buddy poppies.

The red flower is the official memorial flower of the VFW. People can accept the buddy poppy and keep it to remember the sacrifices veterans have made.

Those handing out the poppies tell News5 what it means to other veterans when they are handed a buddy poppy.

"I think everybody just goes about their day," said Julie Robertson, Senior Vice Commander of Falcon's VFW Post. "It's very normal for us to kind of go about your day and you can forget or feel like you're forgotten, and so, from one veteran to another, it's just like, 'Hey, I see you.' Whenever the community just says a simple thing, like, 'Thank you for your service,' it means the world."

The VFW Post is also only about a year old, and members were spreading awareness of what the post offers veterans.

WATCH: Falcon's first VFW post gets approved

Any donations the post receives goes straight to helping veterans in need.

