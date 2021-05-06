Melon planting has begun in southern Colorado

ROCKY FORD — Melon season is underway in Rocky Ford.

Farms have started planting the crops the area is famous for.

One farmer said they could end up with really sweet melons this year.

"Well it is a little bit too early to tell from the weather prior to now, but lets just say if the weather stays dry in June, July, and August, then we will have really, really sweet melons,' Gail Knapp of Knapp's Farm Market said.

You can expect to see the first melons on farm stands around the Fourth of July this year.