Meeting first responders, firsthand

PUEBLO — On Saturday evening, the Pueblo Police Department held its annual Neighborhood Safety Night.

Families had the chance to interact with police officers, firefighters, explorers, and officers in the academy.

Aside from the fun, first responders were able to answer questions about what it's like being an emergency personnel in the city of Pueblo.

"Obviously when you are calling the police you aren't calling them to say 'Hey, we are having fun come on over.' So, this is a great opportunity for our police officers to interact with the public," said Sergeant Frank Ortega.

Kids also had the opportunity to explore in a few of the emergency vehicles, while learning more about the role of a responder.

"When I was a kid there is definitely a bit of intimidation when you approach first responders," said Kennedy Shriver, Pueblo community member.

Officer Megan Chapman says she is always wanting the relationship between her and the Pueblo community to grow, so she urges people to say "hi" when passing by!

