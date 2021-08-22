Meet the two time Pikes Peak Marathon Champion

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The 36th running of the Pikes Peak Marathon took place on Sunday.

Runners from all across the world participated in Colorado's 26.2 mile uphill race.

Athletes ran up Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak, which is at 14,115 feet elevation.

After reaching the summit, runners ran down and crossed the finish line in Manitou Springs.

"You can look up and see the lines of runners above timberline back and forth. It's just incredible," said Brendon Buxton, participant since 1983.

Two time Pikes Peak Marathon champion, Seth DeMoor, has trained for this race for months.

"Going into today I was like, I know I can do this, it was painful and I'm a little bloody," said DeMoor.

It's the sacrifice, pain, and suffering the sport has, that DeMoor says he fell in love with.

"It puts us to a different depth that people on this earth may not be able to experience because they don't take that risk," said DeMoor.

Everyday, DeMoor publishes a YouTube video about his training and lifestyle, in hopes to motivate runners like him.

"That positive message, hopefully inspiring people to get out there to what I say turn that door knob everyday," said DeMoor,.

Whether it be a walk, bike ride, or jog, "it helps us to go deeper to find out who we are as a person," said DeMoor.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter