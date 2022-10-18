Meet the superfan who owns the 'Broncos House' in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Broncos have some of the most dedicated fans in the NFL.

One woman from Windsor is taking her love for the team to a whole new level.

Danielle Pursley has been a Broncos fan her entire life. Her parents have been season ticket holders for more than 40 years.

Her love for the team is very evident if you visit her home. The exterior is painted blue and orange. The front lawn is covered in Broncos decorations and football inflatables.

Her oldest son, Braxton, is named after Tyrone Braxton. Her second oldest son, Marshall Von, is named after Brandon Marshall and Von Miller. His initials also stand for "MVP."

Marshall's twin sister Mileigh is named after "Mile High."

"I’ve always wanted people to know how much I love the Broncos," Pursley said.

That's something that is quite clear once you step inside her house.

The interior is also dedicated to the Broncos. She said her family photos are always taken in orange and blue.

"It was kind of inevitable — my mom and dad started collecting all this stuff for me. When you have all this stuff, you gotta put it somewhere," Pursley said.

She never misses a home game and throws watch parties during away games.

"Throughout the years, I tried to find something to make me stand out at the games. I have this spandex outfit I wear to every game and they call me 'Crush,'" Pursley said.

Pursley is also a massage therapist in Windsor. She said there's a running joke in town that if the Broncos lose, you should probably cancel your appointment on Monday.

"I think anytime anyone comes over here they say, 'This is insane, this is awesome, but it's crazy,'" Pursley said.