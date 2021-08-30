Meet the artist behind the active art exhibit at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Local artist, Matte Refic, has a passion for art on a large scale canvas.

"It's always fun to see people's reactions to the actual process of a large scale painting being made," said Refic.

Refic was asked to paint an active exhibit on the Colorado Building at the Colorado State Fair.

The work began on the State Fair's first day, and will continue until the end of the week.

The exhibit displays Colorado's agriculture in a creative way.

"It is always taking a new shape based upon all the things going on around me," said Refic.

The artist also focuses on ways to incorporate culture and education through his work for the community.

"Art can really transform people's identities, and give them a practice which then can be used to foster growth," said Refic.

Refic will be painting at the State Fair everyday from 12 pm to 7 pm.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter