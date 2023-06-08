Meet CSPD's new K9 officers Riggs & Creed

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — In a Facebook Post Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced two new K9 members are set to join the force, K9 Riggs and K9 Creed.

K9 Riggs is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic. CSPD said he specializes in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking, and article location. But, on his off days, police said you can find him eating his favorite Grandma's Lucy treat or destroying his favorite Kong toy.

"Riggs is excited to serve the City of Colorado Springs at the only speed he knows…..100 mph," CSPD said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department also introduced K9 Creed. Police said the 2-year-old German Shepard loves to play with his brother and sister and with his Jolly ball at home.

His love for attention and his need for pets have earned him the nickname "big friend."

____

