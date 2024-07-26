Meet an Olympian, Downtown Summer Fest kicks off this weekend after the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is hosting its viewing party for today's opening ceremony on a giant forty-foot screen inside, at eleven thirty this morning. There's also going to be ten "Honk and Wave" locations around town that fans can show their Olympic pride with flags and signs.

Honk and Wave locations (street intersections):



USA Judo and USA Boxing – Cimino Dr. and Colorado Ave.

YMCA – Bijou St. and Nevada Ave.

City of Colorado Springs - Colorado and Nevada Avenues

VisitCOS - Cascade Ave. and Cimarron St.

UMB Bank - Kiowa St. and Cascade Ave.

Catalyst Campus - Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues

District Attorney's Office - Vermijo St. and Nevada Ave.

Anthem Music Enterprises - Garden of the Gods Rd. and Centennial Blvd.

Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Southern Colorado - Location TBD

Co-Harbor coworking space - Rockrimmon Blvd. and Pro Rodeo Dr.

Tomorrow, the free Downtown Summerfest kicks off at eleven am, right in front of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum. It's going to be a citywide celebration for all ages. People can enjoy live music, meet Olympic athletes, watch Olympic sports demonstrations, and participate in some sports clinics.

When I was filming here at the museum, I ran into Kara Winger, who competed in the '08, '12, '16, '20 '21 Olympics. She says the rich Olympic history here in Colorado Springs makes it the best place for events like these…

"I moved here. My husband grew up here. He’s a Pine Creek High School 2003 graduate! I don’t plan on leaving on the mountains being different every day. I walk my dog in Briargate on our trails just excessively and am filled with so much about the place that we get to live."

Again, the Downtown Summerfest outside is free to attend. News Five will have a booth set up right outside, so be sure to stop by and say hello! For events inside the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, you do need to pay for admission. Tickets for adults are twenty-five dollars unless you're military or over 65. Those tickets are twenty bucks and kids under four are free.

Additional Paris Summer Fest highlights include:

• July 26: 11:30 a.m. // Olympic Opening Ceremony: Enjoy live coverage of the 2024 Paris Games Opening Ceremony on the Museum’s 40-foot LED wall and the convenience of mobile ordering from Flame Café.

• July 27: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. // Free Downtown Summer Fest: In partnership with the Colorado Springs Sports Corp, this free event in front of the museum will be a citywide celebration for all ages. Tickets are required to enter the museum. Click here [coloradospringssports.org] to learn more.

• Aug. 1: 1:30-3 p.m. // Carly Patterson Meet & Greet: 2004 Olympic all-around champion Carly Patterson will be meeting with guests and signing autographs.

• Aug. 2: all day // Live Olympic-Themed Painting: Olympic City USA Task Force Co-Chair Bernard Sandoval will be painting a new Olympic-themed piece throughout the day. Sandoval will add to his Olympic collection which includes paintings of Peggy Fleming, Jesse Owens, Bonnie Blair, Ruben Gonzalez, and Jim Thorpe.

• Aug. 3: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. // Paris Games Free, Outdoor Watch Party: Cheer on Team USA for the free, outdoor watch party on the giant screen. There will be beverages available and mobile ordering from Flame Café. Museum access will require a ticket.

• Aug. 9: TBD // USA Fencing Paralympic Media Day: Join us as USA Fencing hosts its media day at the museum for the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Fencing Team. The six Paralympians will engage with the media and share their inspiring stories with guests.

• Aug. 11: TBD // Olympic Closing Ceremony Watch Carty: Witness the Closing Ceremony live on the Museum's impressive 40-foot LED wall and take advantage of mobile ordering from Flame Café.

• Aug. 28 Starting at 11 a.m. // Paralympic Opening Ceremony Watch Party: Catch the live coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony on the LED wall, with the convenience of mobile ordering from Flame Café.

• Aug. 31: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. // Paralympic Day Celebration: Enjoy the live broadcast of the Paralympic Closing Ceremony on the Museum's 40-foot LED wall, with the convenience of mobile ordering from Flame Café.

• Sept. 8: TBD // Paralympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party: Enjoy live coverage of the Closing Ceremony on the Museum’s 40-foot LED wall and the convenience of mobile ordering from Flame Café.

All events require museum admission unless otherwise noted. For more information and to plan your visit, please visit usopm.org/summerfest [usopm.org] .

