Medicare open enrollment begins October 15th, and one organization is looking to help you get covered

DENVER — Adults 65 years and older will want to keep October 15th on their calendars. The Medicare open enrollment period opens on October 15th and will be open until December 7th, 2022.

Medicare is the federal insurance program for Americans 65 years and older or for those eligible based on a disability.

During this open enrollment period, adults will have not only the chance to for the first time. On top of this adults already enrolled will have the chance to amend their current Medicare prescription drug coverage or the Medicare Advantage plan for the upcoming year.

Qualifying adults do not need to do this process alone. The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging will be on call to assist adults signing up Monday-Friday during the hours of 9 am - 4 pm.

Counselors through the PPAAA’s State Health Insurance Program are available by appointment, and those appointments can be made by calling (719) 471-2096 or (888) 696-7213.

Counselors through the State Health Insurance Program will not sell or endorse any company when on the appointment with you.

The counselors are all trained and certified by the Colorado Division of Insurance and by Medicare and take an independent objective view when finding a plan that suits your needs.

About the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging

The mission of Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging is to help older adults by providing services and supports that enable them to remain as independent as possible in their homes and communities. The PPAAA provides resources for insurance assistance and information, caregiver support, mobility coordination, and the ombudsman program for residents in long-term care facilities.

About the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments

PPACG’s 16 local governments collaborate on issues that cross political boundaries and work together to reach solutions that benefit the entire Pikes Peak region. PPACG’s primary focus is regional planning in transportation, aging issues, military impact planning, and air and water quality.

If you are curious about what plans Medicare offers you can preview the 2023 plans by following the link and filling out the information that is required.

To learn more on the resources from Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging.

Follow this link to check your eligibility or apply for Medicare.

