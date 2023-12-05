Medical lab travels across state to give high school students free healthcare certificates

COLORADO SPRINGS — An online and Mobile Medical Lab helps high school students graduate with a job in healthcare. It's a converted RV that travels to students across the state for hands-on learning, the first of its kind in Colorado.

It's free for all high school students who live in Colorado. You can still enroll for this school year online.

In its third year, Destinations Career Academy of Colorado is reaching more students in rural communities.

"I have one in Hartsel and so I drive there just to see her, so I would do the whole state of Colorado, wherever my students are, I will go," said the medical mobile lab's instructor, Shari Bossmann.

Students can get nursing and medical assistant certificates upon graduation and get a job in healthcare.

"To benefit our healthcare facilities because they're always looking for healthcare jobs," said Bossmann.

"It's incredible that I could have so many certificates, I basically have a career path given to me as a high schooler which is emotional and extremely amazing," said Colorado Springs student Abi Hines.

Hines said she wouldn't be able to follow her dreams without this free opportunity. "I saved so much money, my family, we all work very hard and a lot of these things, I'd never be able to do because it's a lot of costs coming our of your pocket."

50 students and counting received a certificate since the program started in 2021. Bossmann said these certificates would cost $6,000 in a traditional college setting.

Hines graduates in May and plans to go right into medical school to become a doctor.

"This school truly, truly gives every student an opportunity to find their passion and let's them experiment and run wild," said Hines.

