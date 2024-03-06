Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Morgan County due to bird strike

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A medical helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Morgan County after a bird strike Tuesday afternoon.

Morgan County Sheriff David Martin said his office received a Mayday call from the helicopter around 3:09 p.m. Due to the damage from the bird strike, the helicopter was forced to land in an agricultural area on private property off Highway 52 and County Road T, just north of Fort Morgan.

The pilot and two nurses were the only people on board at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff. No patients were on board.

The pilot suffered a scratch to the bridge of their nose, but no other injuries were reported.

Martin said the helicopter will be moved in the morning.