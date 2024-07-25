Meat from the county fair livestock sale delivered to the Springs Rescue Mission

EL PASO COUNTY — Nearly 5,600 pounds of meat from the El Paso County Fair Junior Livestock sale were delivered Wednesday morning to the Springs Rescue Mission.

17 buyers, including the nonprofit group Protein 4 Helping Others, purchased the meat from the sale and donated it to the rescue mission for their meals and culinary training.

El Paso County says this year's donation doubled from the previous year.

"This donation represents a local community coming together and bringing healthy protein that's really going to make a difference," said Tyler Peoples, Senior Program Director of the Springs Rescue Mission. "When you eat well, you feel well and that's what we want... that's what this represents."

El Paso County says the donated meat is worth nearly $9,000. The proceeds from the sale at the fair will go to helping kids at the fair purchase next year's projects and help fund their college educations.

