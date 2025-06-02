Measles outbreak reaches El Paso County, bringing Colorado's total to 10 cases

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County has reported its first measles cases, bringing Colorado's total to 10 cases in 2025.

The Department of Public Health and Environment says the two new cases involve unvaccinated adults who were at the Denver International Airport around the same time on May 14.

This brings the number of cases in the state connected to the same out-of-state traveler to 6.

The two new patients were not traveling together but were in the vicinity. A third passenger who tested positive the day before is recovering in Arapahoe County.

In El Paso County, the patients may have been at the Maverick gas station on Airport Road the morning of May 28 and the King Soopers on Uintah on May 31.

Health officials note that measles can take up to three weeks for symptoms to develop.

If you start to develop symptoms, you should call your doctor for the next steps.

Health officials say the best way to prevent measles is vaccination against it.

For some more context, across the country, the Centers for Disease Control have only reported 3 deaths among the 1088 total cases reported in 2025.

Centers for Disease Control Number of reported measles cases across the United States as of June 2, 2025.



Hospitalization rates are sitting at 12%, with 133 of the 1088 patients needing to head to the hospital. Among the 133 hospitalized, 22% are children under the age of 5.

To learn more about measles and steps to keep yourself safe, click here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

