PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo that helps out about 500 homebound seniors a day needs your help.

Meals on Wheels needs drivers. Before the pandemic, they had around 150 drivers. Now, they're down to about 80.

With those numbers, some drivers have had to double up on routes to make sure everyone gets their meals.

If you would like to volunteer, you can find more information here: https://www.srda.org/ or call 719-553-3422.