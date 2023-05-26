MeadowGrass Music Festival returns this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 14th annual MeadowGrass Music Festivalreturns this weekend for three days of live music at the La Foret Conference and Retreat Center.

From good music to great food, there is plenty to do at the MeadowGrass Music Festival. And what started small over a decade ago, has grown into a much bigger festival over the years.

This year’s lineup has about 20 bands that have traveled from all over the country, including Nashville and Arkansas. Some of the bands performing this year includePonder the Albatross and South for Winter. Both bands have Colorado roots and are looking forward to the return to their home state. There are also several local vendors who say they are excited for this year’s event.

“This will be our tenth year here. We’ve always loved MeadowGrass. It’s a ton of fun, lots of good music, lots of great people. Everyone here is always super happy and super fun,” said Justin Ware, owner of Smokin J’s Food Truck.

“It definitely brings people together. It gets people in a peaceful, community vibe instead of all of the negativity we see out there these days,” said Jen Bernard, a board member of the MeadowGrass Music Festival.

“There’s nothing like playing in this kind of setting in Colorado. I’m from Colorado. I grew up in the mountains and one of the places I lived at was kind of Conifer, Bailey area so this really feels close to home for me,” said Josh Bower, Ponder the Albatross band member.

“It’s pretty amazing to get to come home and actually get to perform to friends and family and get to do what we love in a place that I love so much,” said Dani Stone, South for Winer band member.

There are several other vendors attending, including Kids on Bikes and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Tickets can be found here.

