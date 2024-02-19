McDonalds locations offer free food to UCCS students

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — Two McDonald's restaurants in Colorado Springs are offering free food to UCCS students in the wake a pair of tragedies this past week.

Samuel Knopp, an arts major, and Celie Montgomery were killed in a shooting at dormitory on campus early Friday morning. The day prior, nursing student Mia Brown died from a medical emergency on campus.

Brown worked at the McDonald's on Interquest Parkway. Purvi Naik is the co-owner of the franchise. She told News 5 Brown was an incredible employee.

"She was very personable, very friendly, very outgoing, just so energetic," Naik said. "We all need to come together at a time like this and support our young children who are going through school who should never be facing these types of tragedies."

Naik said Brown's favorite meal from the McDonald's menu was a Spicy McChicken and fries. Students who present their UCCS student ID can receive a free Spicy McChicken and small fries from the two locations closest to the campus through Monday compliments of the Naik and McMillian families.

The addresses of the locations are 324 E. Fillmore Street and 434 Garden of the Gods Road.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.