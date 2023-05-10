Mayoral runoff election facing low turnout

COLORADO SPRINGS — The runoff election is on May 16th and will decide who will become the Mayor of Colorado Springs. But city clerks told me that so far, they're unhappy with election turnout.

As of Monday, May 8th, turnout for the election is at 71,514 ballots or approximately 22.81% of all registered voters in the city. The last time there was a mayoral election was in 2015. 8 days before that election, turnout was at 68,451 ballots or 30.78% of registered voters in the city.

The city clerk's office is running this statewide election and said they are concerned with the turnout at this point.

"That [current election turnout] is a little bit higher than the past election, and that's because the number of registered voters in the city also grew," said Yamilette Rodriguez, City Analyst for Colorado Springs.

"so [turnout] it's a little bit slow and low for what we would expect. we're hoping for at least 40% in this election of turnout," she continued.

There's still time to place your ballot in a ballot box in person around the city. The city clerk wants to remind everyone that

voting in the general election does not count as a vote for the mayoral runoff.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.