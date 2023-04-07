Mayoral candidate Sallie Clark asks city about the cost of a recount, says she is 'considering it'

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One Mayoral Candidate for Colorado Springs is potentially thinking about calling for a recount after sending a letter to the Colorado Springs City Clerks' office requesting the financial burden of what a recount would cost.

In a letter obtained by News5 Friday afternoon, it shows Clark's intention on getting the financial costs of what a recount would be.

THE FULL LETTER FROM SALLIE CLARK TO THE COLORADO SPRINGS CITY CLERK

"Recount consideration on behalf of mayoral candidate Sallie Clark

Ms. Johnson,

As an official candidate for Mayor of Colorado Springs in the April 4th, 2023 election, I am considering a recount of the election pursuant to state and city election law.

As an example, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder recently conducted recounts for primary countywide elected offices which records show an initial estimated cost of $5,760.72 per candidate.

As this election turnout is much smaller than the 2022 Primary El Paso County CO election, it would be assumed that it would be less than the final amount charged to the candidates since this election only includes the citywide ballot for the office of mayor.

Please provide the estimated cost of a recount for the mayor’s race and the process to file for the recount, including applicable dates.

Thank you,

Sallie Clark

Candidate for Colorado Springs Mayor"

Currently, as the election stands Sallie Clark trails behind Wayne Williams by one percentage point of a few hundred votes. While the election results will not be finalized until April 14th the projected runoff scheduled for May will be between Yemi Mobolade who sits in first place with 30% of the vote and Wayne Williams who is trailing with 19% of the vote.

News5 has reached out to Sallie Clark to learn more about why this recount is being considered and is awaiting a response.

