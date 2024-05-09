Mayor Yemi Mobolade Asking Voters To Renew 2-C Road Improvements Tax

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Mayor Yemi Mobolade plans to ask the Colorado Springs city council to put a measure on November's ballot to keep the current road improvement sales tax in place. the sales tax is called the 2-C road improvement tax. the money specifically goes to road repairs, like those pesky potholes.
That tax will end in 2025, so the Mayor wants the council to put 2-c back on the ballot. that would keep the tax in place for another 10 years if passed. I spoke with the mayor who assures me the ballot measure is to renew the current sales tax, not increase it. 2-C's tax point is .57% which is almost six cents on every ten-dollar purchase.
Later today, the city will unveil this year's 2-C projects. Below are just a few of the many problem areas crews should be addressing through the measure. the projects range in size and are located throughout Colorado Springs. If you see a pothole the city should repair, you can report it and track it with the COS GO app.
The Mayor told me he even uses the app himself. "I vividly remember my wife Abbey's frustration with a pothole along her drive between home and our son’s preschool. We have always been a solution-oriented family, and I told her about the GO COS app which she downloaded to report the pothole and two to three days later the pothole was fixed.”
