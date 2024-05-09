Mayor Yemi Mobolade Asking Voters To Renew 2-C Road Improvements Tax

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Mayor Yemi Mobolade plans to ask the Colorado Springs city council to put a measure on November's ballot to keep the current road improvement sales tax in place. the sales tax is called the 2-C road improvement tax. the money specifically goes to road repairs, like those pesky potholes.

That tax will end in 2025, so the Mayor wants the council to put 2-c back on the ballot. that would keep the tax in place for another 10 years if passed. I spoke with the mayor who assures me the ballot measure is to renew the current sales tax, not increase it. 2-C's tax point is .57% which is almost six cents on every ten-dollar purchase.

Later today, the city will unveil this year's 2-C projects. Below are just a few of the many problem areas crews should be addressing through the measure. the projects range in size and are located throughout Colorado Springs. If you see a pothole the city should repair, you can report it and track it with the COS GO app.

Paul Sexton Upcoming 2-C roadwork projects

The Mayor told me he even uses the app himself. "I vividly remember my wife Abbey's frustration with a pothole along her drive between home and our son’s preschool. We have always been a solution-oriented family, and I told her about the GO COS app which she downloaded to report the pothole and two to three days later the pothole was fixed.”

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.