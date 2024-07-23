Mayor Yemi and YMCA kids to meet U.S. athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mayor Yemi Mobolade and YMCA kids have the opportunity to meet some of the athletes representing the U.S. in the Paris Olympics before they head out for the competition.

The meet and greet event will be held at the City Administration building Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

This event will allow the kids to meet a coach and the six athletes who will be departing to France in the coming days. The athletes represent the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program(WCAP). Among the athletes attending will be Staff Sergeant Leonard Korir from Fort Carson who will be competing in the marathon event for team U.S.A in Paris.

The athletes in this program are top-ranked soldier athletes whose goal is to perform at the international level while simultaneously serving their nation in the military. They train throughout the year with one end game in mind, the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The athletes are chosen from a pool of Active, Reserve, and National Guard components and are selected for their exceptional ability in their respective sports.

After joining the team, they spend their time with the best civilian and military coaches in some of the finest facilities across the country.

During their training, they must keep up with military requirements by attending military schools all the while staying competitive with their uniformed teammates and counterparts.

Mayor Yemi will offer the athletes his sentiments and will then host a Q&A session, meet and greet, autograph signing, and interviews.

Athletes in attendance:

SSG Leonard Korir: Marathon

SSG Samuel Kosgei: Marathon Coach

SFC: Naomi Graham: Boxing

SPC: Benard Keter: Track and Field

SPC: Alejandro Sancho: Greco-Roman Wrestling

SPC: Jesse Thielke: Greco-Roman Wrestling

SGT Ellis Coleman: Greco-Roman Wrestling

