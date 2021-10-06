Mayor Suthers releases proposed budget for 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Mayor John Suthers released his proposed 2022 budget to City Council.

The 2022 General Fund budget is $400.6 million, which is $56 million or 16.26% more than the 2021 budget.

The budget-to-budget increase is largely due to a significant projected increase in sales tax revenue of 20.1% over the 2021 budget and an increase of $10.8 million in re-budgeted dollars, according to the Mayor.

In the Mayor's letter, which was released alongside the proposal, Mayor Suthers lists four main goals which are: promoting job creation, investing in infrastructure, building community and collaborative relationships, and excelling in city services.

"We've got literally people calling our economic development and calling the chamber and we're working with them," said Mayor Suthers. "I feel very good, we've created about 37,000 jobs since I became mayor in 2015, and I just think that's going to continue to be ongoing."

2022 General Fund Highlights:



$700,000 of increased funding for 17 new sworn Police positions that will be added towards the end of 2022 Funding for the Fire Department for the addition of 4 civilian positions and related operating and capital outlay, which will allow for the establishment of 2 Alternate Response Teams (ARTs) within the Community Response Team (CRT) Program.

$2.15 million continued funding for the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act operating and capital programs

$1.7 million of increased funding for city fleet and equipment replacement

$500,000 of continued funding to support shelter bed operations for the homeless population

$934,000 additional funding to Mountain Metro Transit for increased contract and other operating costs to sustain transit services

$1.5 million increased funding to address Information Technology core infrastructure, applications, and cybersecurity

$9.1 million for market increases for all civilian and sworn (Police and Fire) employees, step increases for sworn, pay progression for civilian employees, and pay for performance for civilian employees

$14.4 million for full-year funding for the portion of compensation and added positions that were phased in during 2021.

The first City Council Budget work session will take place on October 18, City Council will do a final vote on December 14.

