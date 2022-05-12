Mayor Suthers calls on Governor Polis to veto fentanyl bill, call special session

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is calling on Governor Polis to veto a fentanyl bill that was passed by Colorado lawmakers.

The bill aims to address the state’s fentanyl crisis and last-minute changes would allow a jury or judge to decide whether a person charged with felony fentanyl possession between 1 and 4 grams knew the drug compound contained fentanyl and have the charge lowered to a misdemeanor.

Mayor Suthers is asking Governor Polis to veto the bill and call a special session to pass a bill that addresses the problem.

“The bill that the Colorado legislature passed is wholly inadequate to address this critical problem that is resulting in the death of far too many Coloradans,” Suthers said. “In placing upon prosecutors the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew the substance they distributed was fentanyl, the legislature, in almost every instance, is protecting the defendant from felony prosecution. The stark reality remains that someone in Colorado can distribute enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of people and avoid serious consequences by merely asserting they didn’t know it was fentanyl. The Democrat majorities in the legislature have thus far shown themselves wholly incapable of adequately dealing with this public health crisis. I hope the governor will attempt to rectify the situation and I hope the voters of Colorado recognize this as the failure of leadership that it is.”

