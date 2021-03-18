Mayor Suthers announces events for Colorado Springs Sesquicentennial

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year marks Colorado Springs' 150th anniversary.

To celebrate the Sesquicentennial, the city will be hosting a number of activities, Mayor John Suthers announced Thursday.

The events will include "COS Tree Month" in April, "Beards Bonnets, and Brews Fest" in June, and the biggest celebration, a downtown festival schedule for the end of July.

"It's gonna be our opportunity to get out and socialize like we haven't been able to do in a long time. If things continue on the course they're on right now we'll be pretty close to normal for the summer," Suthers said.

For more information on the Sesquicentennial, including ways to get involved, head to the City of Colorado Springs website.

