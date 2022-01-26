Mayor Parker the Snow Dog visits Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parker the Snow Dog made a special trip to a Scheels store in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Parker is the official mascot of the Loveland Ski Area and was voted the Honorary Mayor of Georgetown back in 2020. Parker also boasts a large social media following with over 29,000 followers on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Mayor Parker added another line to his extensive resume as the Scheels stores' ice fishing ambassador. During his official engagement, he got to do some shopping and added some smiles for both shoppers and employees.

With all of his job titles, Mayor Parker is keeping a busy schedule. After stocking up on ice fishing gear he will head to Lake Granby this weekend for an ice fishing contest.

Parker is also a Camp Therapy Dog for the Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals Camp and also is featured on most Denver Broncos nationally televised games.

