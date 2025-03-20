Mayor Mobolade Praises First Responders and Road Crews for Winter Efforts in March Briefing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade says he has high praise for the city's first responders and road crews in his monthly briefing held Thursday.

The mayor talked about the road crews and the hard work that they have done over the winter season. With many working around the clock to keep the roads in the city clear and safe for drivers during our sporadic winter storms this year.

He also mentioned the quick response to last week's fire just north of Garden of the Gods in his monthly briefing.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our region's first responders for the swift and decisive action in protecting our community. I also want to thank the dozens of residents who called 911, that day with many red flag days still ahead. This serves as a crucial reminder that if you see smoke or flames, call 911 immediately", said Mayor Mobolade.

The mayor also thanked the public for voting to retain 2c tax funding, which helps rebuild and improve our city's roads. You can watch the Mayor's full unedited briefing by clicking the video player below.

___

____

