Mayor John Suthers presents the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award to Lyda Hill

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — This Thursday, September 8th as Mayor John Suthers was giving his State of the City speech he recognized one local that has gone above and beyond by presenting them with the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award.

Suthers presented the award to 79-year-old Lyda Hill. Hill was born and raised in Texas but Colorado Springs has been her second home since she was a child she spent the summers here falling in love with the city's beautiful surroundings.

“It’s impossible to measure the enormity of the impact Lyda Hill has made on the City of Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Her love of our community, visionary leadership, and philanthropy are unparalleled.”

Hill served as the president of the Seven Falls and built the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, to act as a funding mechanism for the maintenance of the park.

Hill has often donated Anonymously to many organizations including but not limited to the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

“She has pledged to give the entirety of her wealth to charity and she hopes to do the bulk of it during her lifetime,” said Hill’s friend and colleague, Dolly Wong. “Fortunately for all of us who live in Colorado Springs, we are part of that plan.”



