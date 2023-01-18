Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Mayor declares temporary housing and shelter emergency in Pueblo

Pueblo, Pueblo West still digging out from sizable snowfall
Spencer Humphrey
Roads in Pueblo and Pueblo west remained slipper, snow packed and difficult to navigate Monday as Pueblo County seemed to take the brunt of this week’s winter storm.<br/>
Pueblo, Pueblo West still digging out from sizable snowfall
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 15:33:51-05

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo has been declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency.

Local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions are encouraged to utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the city's homeless.

This will begin at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until 7:00 A.M. on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradishar made the move in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of low and freezing temperatures in the coming days.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards