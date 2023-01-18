Mayor declares temporary housing and shelter emergency in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo has been declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency.

Local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions are encouraged to utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the city's homeless.

This will begin at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until 7:00 A.M. on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradishar made the move in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of low and freezing temperatures in the coming days.

____

