Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Mayor and city council sign proclamation acknowledging Monday as Juneteenth, celebrating Black freedom

Residents are encouraged to participate in a weekend-long festival
JUNETEENTH PROCLAMATION SIGNING
Courtesy, official Colorado Springs mayoral account
Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Colorado Springs city council sign a Juneteenth proclamation for the city on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
JUNETEENTH PROCLAMATION SIGNING
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 14:56:38-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade, joined city council members on Tuesday to sign a proclamation designating June 19 to be recognized by the city as Juneteenth.

Mobolade said in a tweet that the day "works to promote and cultivate knowledge and appreciation of African American history and culture."

Colorado Springs' America the Beautiful Park will be host to a free Juneteenth Festival from Friday to Sunday. The event will have live music, educational events, and competitions. The full schedule can be seen on the event's website. Mobolade encouraged attendance at this year's festivities in his tweet thread.

About Juneteenth:

Juneteenth, officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, recognizes and celebrates the 1865 emancipation of enslaved African American people in Texas, the final state of the Civil War Confederacy to learn of the emancipation proclamation.

About Emancipation:

This proclamation was formally issued in 1863, and emancipation was initially declared in Washington, D.C. in 1862. April 16, Emancipation Day, recognizes the latter.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing